Top Six Club Throw Hat Into Ring For West Ham Target Robin Koch

West Ham United face competition from an unnamed top six Premier League club for the signature of Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch.



Koch has been clear in his view that he is prepared for the next step in his career and has indicated his desire to leave Freiburg in the coming months.













The 23-year-old centre-back is a wanted player in Germany with RB Leipzig interested in him as a potential replacement for Dayot Upamecano, who could depart the club this summer.



Koch also has interest from Italy, where Napoli are keen.





West Ham have been linked with wanting to take Koch to the Premier League but, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, they face competition from within England for his signature.







An unnamed top six Premier League club have thrown their hat into the ring for Koch.



Koch’s performances look to have attracted the interest of the top six side, though which club are now in for Koch remains to be seen.





The defender, who is also on Benfica's radar, has just a year left on his contract at Freiburg and is in a strong position to push for a departure.



He made his debut for Germany in October last year and has earned two international caps for his country.

