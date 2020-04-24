Tottenham Hotspur Facing Sceptical Players In Wage Cut Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are finding it difficult to agree on a pay cut with their playing staff as some players believe they were undervalued in the past by the club.



Spurs supremo Daniel Levy reversed his decision to furlough the club's non-playing staff after coming in for severe criticism from the fans and the football world at large.













The Tottenham chief is now trying to broker a deal with the players over wage cuts, but the negotiations are expected to be complex and difficult.



According to The Athletic, some of the players remain sceptical about the club’s intentions and feel that Tottenham consistently undervalued them in the past in terms of their wage level.





Some players were also disappointed not to see a big pay rise when the club finished second in the 2016/17 season.







And the club also did not make any grand gestures over bonuses after last season when they made it to their first Champions League final, instead handing players a watch each.



Some of the players are reluctant to accept any wage cuts or deferrals until they are sure that it is essential for the club’s future.





Levy is known for being careful with the club's money and the atmosphere at the club was made worse by the initial decision to furlough non playing staff.

