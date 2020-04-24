XRegister
X
26 October 2019

24/04/2020 - 15:07 BST

Whole Season Has Been Crazy For Me, Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits

 




Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Michel Vorm admits that from start to finish he has had a crazy season, but insists the current situation is one he must remain positive through.

The 36-year-old found himself falling down the pecking order for the 2018/19 season, with now former boss Mauricio Pochettino preferring Paulo Gazzaniga in the absence of Hugo Lloris.  


 



Vorm left Tottenham at the end of last season after his contract with the club ended in the summer.

However, a long-term injury to Lloris forced Tottenham to touch base with the former Dutch international, who rejoined the London-based club on a one-year contract.
 


Describing the season and all that has transpired so far, Vorm said that it has been "crazy" and in spite of all the uncertainties regarding it, the important thing is to stay positive.



“This whole season, in general, has been crazy”, Vorm told his club's official site.

“In the first few months I didn’t have a club, then Hugo had a big injury and I came back.
 


"A new manager came in – all these things – and now this happens and we don’t even know what’s happening with the season or when are we going to return. It’s crazy.

"This is something I couldn’t have imagined but, like always, it’s important to stay positive."

Vorm has been linked with a move to Belgium in the summer transfer window, though it is unclear if Tottenham might want him to stay as they try to complete the current season.
 