26 October 2019

24/04/2020 - 10:46 BST

Xherdan Shaqiri’s Brother Predicts Many Offers To Arrive In Summer

 




The brother of Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that there will be many offers for the Switzerland winger in the next transfer window.

Shaqiri has been a bit-part player at Liverpool this season and was not part of the Reds matchday squad for eight consecutive league games before the campaign was suspended.  


 



The winger has been linked with a move away from the Reds this summer with Sevilla interested in snapping him up, while Lazio are also monitoring proceedings.

Liverpool are expected to listen to offers for the winger this summer and Xherdan's brother Erdin Shaqiri, who is also his agent, is expecting a number of options in front of his brother in the coming months.
 


He claimed that many clubs wanted Xherdan in the January transfer window and he expects them to come back for him again in the summer.



He told KTV: “I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer.

“Already in January, there was concrete interest from two or three clubs.
 


“These – the names have already been mentioned by many in the media – will knock again.”

Shaqiri has a contract until 2023 but could push for a move away from Liverpool in order to play regular football next season.
 