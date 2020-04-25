Brighton Are Not Helping Percy Tau – Former South Africa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former South Africa international Anele Ngcongca feels Brighton & Hove Albion loaning countryman Percy Tau out has disrupted his career, while he is also of the view the striker should have joined Genk.



Tau joined Brighton in the summer of 2018 from South African side Mamelodi Sundowns for a fee of £2.7m, with the Seagulls looking for him to make an impact.













However, the South African never got to make an appearance for the Seagulls as he failed to acquire a work permit, resulting in him going out on loan to Belgian side Union SG, which was followed by another loan move, to Club Brugge.



Ngcongca does not feel moving to Club Brugge was a good idea for Tau, believing that he has far more competition for playing time than was the case at Union SG.





The former Genk defender believes that Tau should have joined his former club, while he also is of the view that Brighton sending the attacker out on loan periods is not benefiting his career.







"When he went to Club, I immediately said he was going to have a hard time", Ngcongca was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.



"At Club they have quality players, while Percy is used to Sundowns or the second division [with Union SG], where he immediately returned to the squad after an injury.





“I wish Percy went to Genk. I received so many calls from their director.



“And it was Philippe Clement who wanted Tau at Genk.



"At Brighton they send him from one loan to another.



"Of course, that does disrupt his career.”



Tau made a good start at Club Brugge, scoring two goals in his first two league games, but then fell down the pecking order at the club making only three appearances in his final ten games.

