Former Liverpool CEO Favourite For Big Role On Restructured Newcastle United Board

Former Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre is a leading contender to become chief executive at Newcastle United if the takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund goes through, according to The Times.



Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling the club to a consortium, who have Saudi Arabia as the majority shareholders with 80 per cent stake, with minority stakes for Amanda Staveley’s PCP capital and the Reuben Brothers.













The deal is now subject to Premier League approval and could go through in the coming weeks despite objections in some quarters.



The Newcastle board will be restructured once the deal is done and Staveley’s PCP capital are expected to run the day-to-day business of the club, despite being minority shareholders.





And it is claimed they have already sounded out Ayre about becoming Newcastle's chief executive.







The 56-year-old became the chief executive at Liverpool when the Fenway Sports Group took control of the club and was in the position until February 2017.



He is now the CEO of Major League Soccer club Nashville SC, but could jump back into the Premier League with Newcastle.





Newcastle's prospective owners want to tap into Ayre’s experience of being chief executive of a big Premier League and are keen to take him back to England.



The new oners are expected to completely restructure the boardroom at Newcastle and are eyeing the 56-year-old as a key appointment.

