He’s Come From Germany – Craig Burley Dismisses DeAndre Yedlin’s Warning To Christian Pulisic

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has poured scorn on DeAndre Yedlin telling Blues winger Christian Pulisic to watch out for criticism in the English media and feels stepping out of their comfort zone can be an issue for some American players.



Newcastle United full-back Yedlin spoke to United States team-mate Pulisic before he made the move to Chelsea and issued a warning to him.













The English media is felt by some to be harsh on players at times, but former Chelsea midfielder Burley is less than impressed by Yedlin's admission.



Burley insists that Pulisic should have no reason to worry, especially given he played in Germany for Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea.





And Burley insists there is a problem with some American players, who are simply not able to handle criticism when they step outside their comfort zone.







“Christian Pulisic being told to watch out for the press. He's come in from Germany for God's sake”, Burley said on ESPN FC, reacting to Yedlin's comments.



“The Germans hold the soccer performances and their teams to as high a standard as anybody because of the tradition of their game and the success of their game, both domestically and internationally.





“For the American player, stepping out of that comfort zone sometimes is a problem and some guys do not want to admit it, they'll say 'we can take the criticism'.



“Some can, but a lot of them and I'd say most of them, cannot take it. That's why some of them struggle a bit when they go to Europe, to the big boys, and they get scrutiny and they get asked questions."



Pulisic has made 16 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, chipping in with five goals and two assists for his team-mates.

