He’s Got Captain Attributes – Rangers Midfielder On Team-mate

Jason Holt has hailed Rangers team-mate Ryan Jack as a real leader and is sure he is captain material at Ibrox.



Rangers raided Aberdeen for Jack, snapping him up in the summer of 2017 when his contract at Pittodrie ran out, and he is an established member of the side.













Holt revealed he always believed his compatriot would be a huge success, adding he experienced Jack’s brilliance on the pitch when he went up against an Aberdeen side with him in the team.



He feels that as soon as Jack pulled on a Rangers shirt his quality became apparent, and is of the view that the midfielder is a born winner.





Holt has tipped Jack to go on and become a Rangers skipper in the future, noting his experience of being a leader at Aberdeen.







“I always expected Ryan Jack to be a success. Before he signed for Rangers I had played against him when he was at Aberdeen and I thought he was a top player”, Holt was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.



“When he came to Ibrox you could see straight away the qualities that he had and I think he is a real winner.





“He has continually improved over the last few years and you can see that in his performances after being so consistent.



“He definitely has the attributes to be a captain one day.



“He’s had previous experience of being captain at Aberdeen and you can see he is a real leader within that team.”



While Jack is expected to continue to be a key part of Steven Gerrard's Rangers going forward, Holt is likely to move on from Ibrox when his contract expires this summer.

