He’s Helping Him – Leeds Director of Football Pleased With Senior Star’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has praised the attitude of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who he feels is of great help to his young team-mate Ilhan Meslier.



The former Real Madrid goalkeeper was suspended for eight games by the FA in February and also received a £60,000 fine after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic star Jonathan Leko.













The 33-year-old, who denied the charge, has been forced to sit out the action and allow understudy Meslier to slot in between the sticks.



Orta is pleased with the way that Casilla has handled the situation and believes the shot-stopper is a mentally strong individual. The Leeds director of football also saluted the way that Casilla has continued to be a big help for Meslier on the training pitch.





"He has had adversities and has managed to overcome them", Orta told Spanish news agency EFE.







"He knows how to feel the colours of the club and interpret what this team is.



"I am also very proud because, with all the adversities he has suffered, he is still mentally very strong and helping a lot.





"Even with the current situation, he is helping Meslier, the young goalkeeper, after the sanction received."



Leeds have been tipped to complete the permanent capture of Meslier from French side Lorient in the summer, though it is unclear what finances the Whites will have available due to the season having been suspended.

