Inter Make Newcastle United Linked Dries Mertens Top Target

Newcastle United linked attacker Dries Mertens has now emerged as the number one target for Inter after it emerged that Chelsea are set to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract.



Mertens is out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to sign on a new deal with Napoli ahead of the summer transfer window.













The Serie A giants have offered him a two-year contract, but no agreement is in place and Mertens has been tipped to leave the club in the coming months.



Chelsea and Newcastle have been linked with interest in the Belgian, but Inter are the ones who have been pushing to take Mertens to the San Siro this summer.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is now the top target for Inter when the transfer window opens in the coming months.







Inter were also interested in Giroud, but Chelsea are set to take up an option to extend the Frenchman’s contract by one more year in the coming days.



The Nerazzurri are now completely focused on signing Mertens on a free transfer after the track leading to the Chelsea striker faded.





They have offered him a two-year deal and are hopeful of putting an agreement in place to sign Mertens ahead of the start of next season.



It remains to be seen if Inter can tie up an agreement with Mertens, especially with Newcastle likely to be bolster with funds from an expected takeover.

