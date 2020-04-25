It’s Not That I Am Missing Football – Hakim Ziyech Feeling Benefits of Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea-bound winger Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he has not been missing football despite the season being brought to an early close in the Netherlands.



Ziyech has played his last game for Ajax after the Dutch FA announced on Friday that the league season in the Netherlands has been ended.













With the Dutch government banning all sporting activities until September, the Dutch FA declared the season null and void with no relegation and promotion, and league toppers Ajax were not handed the league title.



The winger will now be playing his next game at his new club Chelsea next season, but he conceded that he has little idea when he will be travelling to England to join his new team-mates.





Ziyech told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “Anyway, the question is when the countries will really open again and I can start safely there.







“And there is also the league, which was being played there.



“But I have no influence on that, I can only see it all.”



Many footballers have been open about just how much they are missing training and playing games.



However, Ziyech has stressed that after playing almost non-stop for three years, he is enjoying the break away from the game.



“Actually, I have only played football over the last three years.



“I had short breaks, here and there, but because of the international tournaments in the summer, my body was in need of rest.



“It may sound crazy, but it is not that I am missing football.”



It is unclear when Ziyech's Chelsea will start the 2020/21 season.

