25/04/2020 - 14:48 BST

Jose Mourinho Uses Personal Touch To Tempt Defender To Consider Tottenham

 




Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has directly spoken with Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier to convince him to move to north London this summer.

Meunier is out of contract at the end of the season and has been waiting for PSG to offer him a new deal to stay at the Parc des Princes.  


 



The Belgian has been clear about his preference to stay in the French capital, but PSG have shown little inclination to offer him a new contract.

Several clubs are interested in snapping up Meunier on a free transfer with Tottenham keen to take him to the Premier League this summer.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mourinho has directly jumped into the negotiations to convince the player to move to Tottenham.



The Spurs head coach spoke with the Belgian over the phone and has asked him to consider a transfer to Tottenham ahead of next season.

Meunier’s relationship with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has deteriorated and Mourinho’s personal touch is being looked at favourably.
 


But the full-back is still dreaming that PSG will change track and offer him a new contract before the end of the season.
 