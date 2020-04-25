XRegister
26 October 2019

25/04/2020 - 13:45 BST

Lazio Set Sights On Wolves Midfielder

 




Serie A giants Lazio are keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder joined Wolves on loan from Anderlecht in 2018 and the move was made permanent by the Premier League side last summer.  


 



The Belgian has been impressive this season and has featured in all of Wolves’ 29 Premier League games, only failing to start in three of those fixtures.

A versatile player who can also play as a centre-back, Dendoncker’s impressive performances have caught the attention of several clubs in Europe.
 


And according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio are interested in taking the midfielder to Italy during the summer transfer window.



The Serie A giants have been keeping a close watch on the player and are hopeful that their good relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes will help them to land Dendoncker from Wolves.

Lazio believe that Wolves could consider selling him if they receive an offer in the region of €15m to €20m for the 25-year-old defensive midfielder.
 


But the Italian club are aware that Wolves could still need persuading to let go of a player who has featured 46 times for them across all competitions this season.
 