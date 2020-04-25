XRegister
26 October 2019

25/04/2020 - 21:44 BST

Marcelo Bielsa – Former Italy Star Picks Coach He Wants To Work With As Sporting Director

 




Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has revealed his desire to work with current Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the capacity of a sporting director.

Ex-Roma man Cassano has ambitions to work as a sporting director in the world of football and already knows which coach he would like to collaborate with the most.  


 



He is keen to work with current Leeds boss Bielsa and is of the view that the Argentine has a brilliant ability to improve players with his work on the training ground.

Cassano insists that there must be some reason why managers of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino’s calibre consider Bielsa to be one of the greatest coaches in world football.
 


The former striker also feels that he would be able to develop a good relationship with Bielsa, not only because of his attacking style of football, but for the person that he is.



Asked to choose a coach to work with, Cassano told Italian daily Corriere della Sera: “Marcelo Bielsa.

“You put the right players in his hands and in five or six months, he will improve them a lot.
 


“It is no coincidence that Guardiola and Pochettino consider him number one.

“And I too would love to grow and work together with him. We are both strangers, but I think it would be a special relationship with him.

“He is a revolutionary, but he also has humility and he plays football that I like because he attacks in numbers.”

Bielsa is already a cult figure at Newell’s Old Boys, who named their stadium after him, but he is also now a much-loved figure amongst the Leeds faithful.
 