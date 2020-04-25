Rangers Experience Helped Gennaro Gattuso – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Lorenzo Amoruso believes Gennaro Gattuso’s short stint at Ibrox helped to shape him and put him on the path to reach the top of the game.



Gattuso is considered an Italy and AC Milan legend and lifted trophies such as the World Cup and the Champions League during his playing career.













However, before his career in Serie A took off, the midfielder spent a year in Scotland when former Rangers manager Walter Smith took him to Glasgow in July 1997, when he was just 19.



The midfielder made 34 league appearances and left in October 1998 when he fell out with then Rangers boss Dick Advocaat.





But Amoruso, who was Gattuso’s team-mate at Rangers, believes the legendary midfield learned about his game during his time at Ibrox and he later used it to reach the absolute top of world football.







The former Ger told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “Rino also had that spirit at Perugia, but I think that his experience at Rangers served him a lot.



“He understood his strengths and married it well with his reality.





“Then afterwards, he was good at exploiting all of it and reached the top of the world.”



Gattuso has now stepped into the dugout and is currently the coach of Serie A giants Napoli.

