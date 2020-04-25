Two Key Conditions Newcastle Target Odsonne Edouard Would Want Celtic Exit To Meet

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Odsonne Edouard is prepared to consider a transfer away from Celtic if it is a step up for him and he receives guarantees over regular first-team football, according to The Athletic.



Edouard has only been improving since the Bhoys spent a club-record fee to make his move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent in the summer of 2018.













The Frenchman has scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for Celtic this season, serving as the club's talisman in attack.



Edouard has been linked with a move away from Celtic this summer, with Premier League side Newcastle claimed to have made him their top target.





Celtic want to hold on to him and the Frenchman is happy in Glasgow, but he will consider a move away from Paradise if key conditions are met.







The striker would want the move to be a clear step up, while he would also want to know he would be guaranteed regular playing time.



Edouard also wants to break into the France senior squad after scoring eleven goals in six games for the Under-21s last autumn.





He still has two years left on his contract with Celtic and the club could offer him a new deal on improved terms to present him with another crack at the Champions League next season.

