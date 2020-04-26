Behind Closed Doors Games Seem Like Friendlies – Former Leeds United Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has admitted he is not a fan of behind closed doors games, which he thinks have the feel of friendly matches about them.



With football suspended, it is thought it will first return with behind closed doors games as staging matches with fans appears some way off for now.













Leeds sit top of the Championship table with just nine games left to play as they look to book promotion to the Premier League.



They may have to try to do so behind closed doors and Beckford, who played for Leeds from 2006 to 2010, insists that such matches look more like friendlies because of the absence of fans, who make the atmosphere.





The 36-year-old thinks clubs such as Leeds make real use of the atmosphere created by their supporters in home games.







"I'm not a fan [of playing behind closed doors] if I'm honest", Beckford told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"I don't like that idea because the games just seem like friendlies then.





"It doesn't seem like they are a genuine competitive game.



"You can get set up and ready for them as much as you possibly can, you can prepare for them the best way you can



"But when you step out at Elland Road, that atmosphere is one of the most intimidating atmospheres you are going to ever encounter and just not Elland Road.



"There are lots of clubs out there in the UK across all divisions that will use the energy they get from the fans for their benefit.



"And that has been something we have been able to master and perfect over the years."



The EFL has said that clubs will not be able to resume team training until at least 16th May, meaning players continue to look to keep themselves fit on an individual basis at home.

