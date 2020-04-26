I Can Improve Every Part Of My Game, Everton Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Mason Holgate believes that he has room for improvement in every part of his game as he looks to progress and kick on with the Toffees.



Holgate arrived at Goodison Park from Barnsley for £2m in the summer of 2015 and has established himself as a key member of the Everton backline this season.













The defender has been linked with Manchester City on the back of his performances, but Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to make sure he keeps hold of Holgate.



The 23-year old admits that he has put in the hard yards to improve the defensive side of his game after considerable criticism, but he believes he still has much more room for improvement in his locker.





"I see myself as a ball-playing centre-half", Holgate told Everton's official site.







“But with a lot of those types of players, it is easy to say, ‘He’s good on the ball but can’t defend'.



“That followed me around in my early years.





“It is something I’ve worked really hard on, so people couldn’t level that at me.



“The first job is defending and you have to nail down that part of your game before you can play.



“I still have loads to learn, you learn from everything that happens on the pitch, and I can improve every part of my game.”



Holgate's Everton side sit 12th in the Premier League table with 37 points from their 29 games, but it is far from clear when, or even if, the current campaign will resume.

