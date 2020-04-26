XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/04/2020 - 11:56 BST

I Supported Liverpool – Leeds United Star Makes Admission

 




Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has revealed that he supported Liverpool while growing up, with Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler being the two players he looked up to, owing to their association with the Reds.

A Northern Ireland international, Leeds moved to capture Dallas from London side Brentford, who had taken him into English football from Northern Ireland.


 



The 28-year-old followed English football closely as he was growing up and has admitted that he supported Liverpool, which would have seen him rooting against Leeds when the two teams met in the Premier League in the early 2000s.

However, Dallas stressed that he did not have a football idol while growing up, though he did admire Gerrard and Fowler.
 


“Not really to be fair", Dallas told Leeds' official site when asked about his football icon.



"I used to support Liverpool when I was growing up because my dad supported Liverpool and my brother supported Rangers, so it would be between the two.

"Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard when they were playing purely because they played for Liverpool, but I wouldn’t say a hero as such.”
 


Liverpool and Leeds enjoyed a number of thrilling battles in the Premier League while Dallas was growing up, notably Leeds' 4-3 win in 2000, with the fixtures often filled with goals for both sides.
 