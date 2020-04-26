I Supported Liverpool – Leeds United Star Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has revealed that he supported Liverpool while growing up, with Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler being the two players he looked up to, owing to their association with the Reds.



A Northern Ireland international, Leeds moved to capture Dallas from London side Brentford, who had taken him into English football from Northern Ireland.













The 28-year-old followed English football closely as he was growing up and has admitted that he supported Liverpool, which would have seen him rooting against Leeds when the two teams met in the Premier League in the early 2000s.



However, Dallas stressed that he did not have a football idol while growing up, though he did admire Gerrard and Fowler.





“Not really to be fair", Dallas told Leeds' official site when asked about his football icon.







"I used to support Liverpool when I was growing up because my dad supported Liverpool and my brother supported Rangers, so it would be between the two.



"Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard when they were playing purely because they played for Liverpool, but I wouldn’t say a hero as such.”





Liverpool and Leeds enjoyed a number of thrilling battles in the Premier League while Dallas was growing up, notably Leeds' 4-3 win in 2000, with the fixtures often filled with goals for both sides.

