26 October 2019

26/04/2020 - 11:00 BST

Robbie Crawford Explains Thinking Behind Leaving Scotland After Rangers Exit

 




Robbie Crawford feels that after leaving Rangers he had to head abroad as there were not many moves which could match the Gers within Scotland.

Rangers released the midfielder in the summer of 2016 and following a short spells with Raith Rovers and East Kilbride, he headed abroad.


 



Crawford switched to Iceland, joining FH, while he then moved to Finland, where he was on the books at IFK Mariehamn.

Now the former Rangers man is plying his trade in the United States after agreeing a contract with USL Championship outfit Charleston Battery.
 


Crawford insists that he always had going abroad in his mind if his Rangers stint was to end and believes that after turning out for the Gers, there were not many options left in Scotland.



"I always had it in my head that if I ever did leave Rangers, I'd quite like to go abroad”, Crawford was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“There's not many clubs in Scotland you can move up to after you leave Rangers.
 


“So, I felt like that chapter of my career had come to an end and the chance to go to Iceland came up.

“Obviously, it was then really appealing to play in the Europa League and Champions League qualifiers.”

Crawford made 57 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Gers, scoring seven times and registering six assists.

He will now be looking to kick on with his career in the United States when football resumes.
 