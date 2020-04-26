XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/04/2020 - 13:05 BST

Roma Go In With Contract Offer For Newcastle United Target

 




Roma have jumped into the race for Newcastle United target Dries Mertens and have put a contract offer to the Napoli winger.

Mertens is out of contract in the summer and is yet to agree on fresh terms with Serie A giants Napoli, leading to speculation that an exit from the club is imminent.

 



Napoli have offered him a new two-year deal but no agreement is in place and Mertens has been attracting interest from several clubs.

Inter are interested in him and have offered him a two-year contract, while Newcastle, who could soon benefit from wealthy new owners, have been linked with wanting him.
 


Now there is further competition for Mertens as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have put forward a proposal to Mertens.



It is claimed that Roma have offered €3.5m per year to Mertens, on the basis of a three-year contract.

While the wage level is lower than that offered by Napoli and Inter, the contract is a year longer.
 


The prospect of signing the Belgian on a free transfer has made him a hot commodity in what is expected to be a deflated market in the summer.
 