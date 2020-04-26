Roma Go In With Contract Offer For Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have jumped into the race for Newcastle United target Dries Mertens and have put a contract offer to the Napoli winger.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and is yet to agree on fresh terms with Serie A giants Napoli, leading to speculation that an exit from the club is imminent.











Napoli have offered him a new two-year deal but no agreement is in place and Mertens has been attracting interest from several clubs.



Inter are interested in him and have offered him a two-year contract, while Newcastle, who could soon benefit from wealthy new owners, have been linked with wanting him.





Now there is further competition for Mertens as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have put forward a proposal to Mertens.







It is claimed that Roma have offered €3.5m per year to Mertens, on the basis of a three-year contract.



While the wage level is lower than that offered by Napoli and Inter, the contract is a year longer.





The prospect of signing the Belgian on a free transfer has made him a hot commodity in what is expected to be a deflated market in the summer.

