XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/04/2020 - 13:29 BST

Torino Join Chase For Liverpool Linked Defender

 




Torino have added to the clubs keen on landing Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, who has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Tsimikas has caught the eye with his performances for Olympiacos this season and is expected to be a man in demand when the summer transfer window opens.

 



The 23-year-old has been linked with attracting interest from Liverpool, while Leicester City are also credited with being keen. Italian giants Napoli and Inter lead interest from Serie A.

Now another Italian side are keen as, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino want to add Tsimikas to the ranks this summer.
 


Inter have cooled their interest in the defender and it is claimed that Napoli represent Torino's main domestic competition for the player's signature.



It remains to be seen if Torino can compete with Napoli and other heavyweights, including Liverpool, for the defender, but they may hope a greater prospect of regular football can turn the tide in their favour.
 


Tsimikas came through the youth ranks at Olympiacos and was shipped out on loan stints at Danish side Esbjerg and Dutch outfit Willem II to continue his development. 

He has been capped three times by Greece.
 