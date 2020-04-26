Torino Join Chase For Liverpool Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have added to the clubs keen on landing Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, who has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool.



Tsimikas has caught the eye with his performances for Olympiacos this season and is expected to be a man in demand when the summer transfer window opens.











The 23-year-old has been linked with attracting interest from Liverpool, while Leicester City are also credited with being keen. Italian giants Napoli and Inter lead interest from Serie A.



Now another Italian side are keen as, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino want to add Tsimikas to the ranks this summer.





Inter have cooled their interest in the defender and it is claimed that Napoli represent Torino's main domestic competition for the player's signature.







It remains to be seen if Torino can compete with Napoli and other heavyweights, including Liverpool, for the defender, but they may hope a greater prospect of regular football can turn the tide in their favour.





Tsimikas came through the youth ranks at Olympiacos and was shipped out on loan stints at Danish side Esbjerg and Dutch outfit Willem II to continue his development.



He has been capped three times by Greece.

