Watford Midfielder Hails Very Balanced Nigel Pearson

Watford midfielder Will Hughes feels head coach Nigel Pearson has the right balance needed in a manager between being professional and also being able to relate to the players.



Hughes previously played for Derby County before making the move to the Hornets in 2017, where he worked under current manager Pearson for a brief period.













The 25-year old admitted the he has found every manager he has worked with to be different from each other, stressing Pearson's approach with his players is mixed.



The ex-Leicester manager stands out to Hughes for his balances approach, with the midfielder adding the 56-year old Pearson does a decent job of keeping the players alert, being professional and having a bit of banter with the squad.





Hughes stated managers should understand the importance of not coming off as an authoritarian figure, adding Pearson has a healthy relationship with the players.







“I think I’m one of the only players in the squad here who had worked with Nigel Pearson before, albeit for a brief spell at Derby about three years ago”, Hughes told Watford’s official site.



“Every coach is different but what I’ve found with him is that he’s very balanced in terms of keeping us on our toes and being professional, but also having a laugh at the same time, which is just as important.





“You don’t want to be too authoritarian as a manager and he’s got a good relationship with all of the players.



"If people respect him, he’ll respect you.”



Pearson has an instant impact as Watford boss and, with the season currently suspended, sit just outside the Premier League drop zone on goal difference with nine games left to play.

