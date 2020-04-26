XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/04/2020 - 12:50 BST

West Ham Perfect Step To Develop Feels Hammers Youngster

 




Sonny Perkins believes that moving to West Ham United is the perfect step in his career and is looking to kick on and continue his development with the Hammers.

The young midfielder was in the youth ranks at fellow London club Leyton Orient before making the switch to West Ham.  


 



Perkins admits that making the move to West Ham is the stuff of dreams and he is aiming to one day break into the first team at the London Stadium.

At West Ham he has received the chance to play under coach Gerard Prenderville, who the youngster insists has helped him improve and have an impact.
 


"I think it’s been a really good way for me to develop my career, the perfect step really”, Perkins told his club's official site.



“Obviously Leyton Orient were good for me when I was younger, but I think it was a big challenge to come to a club like West Ham. 

“There are so many good players here and obviously good coaching as well.
 


“Gerard, my mentor, and all the other coaches do a lot to help me improve and have as big an impact on the team as I can.

"Everything they do for me I’m really grateful for.

“The dream is to reach the first-team one day, but I’m just taking each game as it comes really, and hopefully one day I can make it there.”

Perkins has so far managed two appearances for West Ham's Under-18 side this season, against Swansea City and Leicester City, respectively.
 