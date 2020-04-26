We’ve Got Right Mix – Liverpool Star Sees Key Factor In Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren feels there is superb balance in the Reds squad, with a mix of younger players and senior professionals.



After ending up as runners-up in the Champions League in the 2017/18 season, Jurgen Klopp's side won the tournament last season in impressive fashion.













Though their attempts to retain the trophy were halted by Atletico Madrid this season, the Reds are on the brink of securing the Premier League title, their first top flight title in 30 years.



Lovren, who has been part of it all, at Anfield since 2014, insists that the key to his team's progress has been the right balance of players.





The Croatia international feels that their team have got what it takes to hold their nerve in big finals and that is because of the right combination of players they possess.







“It’s important to have a mix between really young players, the middle [age] players and the experienced players", Lovren told his club's official site.



"I think we have it, this is the great balance.





“We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it.



"Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it’s important to have a balance in the team.



“If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow.”



Lovren has been linked with a potential exit from Anfield this summer, while he was the subject of proposals from clubs in Serie A last summer.

