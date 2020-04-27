Always Been Steve Bruce Fan – Former Newcastle U23 Boss Backs Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Newcastle United Under-23 manager Neil Redfearn has backed Steve Bruce as a great appointment for the Magpies.



Bruce was appointed manager of Newcastle United ahead of the current season, after he left his previous post at Sheffield Wednesday, replacing outgoing manager Rafael Benitez.













The Magpies sit 13th in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the drop zone, and Bruce has won plaudits for his work.



Redfearn left his post as Newcastle Under-23 manager in November 2019, but thinks the club is in safe hands with Bruce at the helm, admitting he rates the former Owls boss highly.





Redfearn and other senior staff at the club were put in charge for a brief period before Bruce’s appointment and the former Under-23 manager believes that the fans knew it was a temporary job as the club were looking out for their best available option.







“Steve Bruce was a great appointment for me”, Redfearn told The Yorkshire Post.



"I’ve always been a fan of Bruce and the team he has around him, and they’ve done a good job there.





“We were just holding the fort and I think the supporters knew that.”



It remains to be seen for how much longer Bruce will hold on to his post if a takeover of Newcastle by a group containing Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund goes through, with other managers already linked with the job.

