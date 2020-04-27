XRegister
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

27/04/2020 - 15:14 BST

Chelsea Tracking Liverpool Target, Player Scouted Regularly By Blues

 




Chelsea have an interest in Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz and have been regularly monitoring his progress at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old has made it clear that he feels ready to take the next step in his career and consider a move away from the Bundesliga club.  


 



Several clubs in Europe have been keeping tabs on Havertz, who is considered an elite level talent and he has been expected to leave Leverkusen this summer.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are believed to be interested in the player, while European and world champions Liverpool are admirers of his abilities.
 


The Reds are not the only Premier League club tracking Havertz though as, according to The Athletic, Chelsea also hold an interest in the midfielder and are considering taking him to west London.



Chelsea have been linked with a move for an attacking midfielder and Philippe Coutinho is on their radar.

But the Blues are also looking at a younger profile and Havertz has emerged as a player they have been keeping tabs on, with the club mounting regular scouting trips.
 


The German is seen as a player who is on the rise and still has his best years ahead of him.

But some feel Leverkusen’s €100m asking price could turn out to be prohibitive for many of his suitors this summer.
 