27/04/2020 - 15:00 BST

Chelsea’s Plans For Hakim Ziyech Look Good Says Player’s Agent

 




Hakim Ziyech’s agent has revealed that Chelsea’s plans for the winger were convincing enough for the player to agree to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea agreed on a deal with Ajax to sign Ziyech in February and the deal will go through when the transfer window opens for business in the summer.  


 



Ziyech is now effectively a Chelsea player after the Dutch season was ended and he made his 165th and final appearance for Ajax.

Some of the top clubs in Europe had their eyes on the 27-year-old winger, but Chelsea managed to beat off competition to get the deal over the line.
 


And Mustapha Nakhli, the player’s agent, claimed that the plans Chelsea have for Ziyech convinced him to agree to the move to the west London club.



Ziyech’s agent told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “When interest became concrete, we first spoke to Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea's director.

“The plans they have for Hakim looked very good.
 


“Chelsea also see a leader in Hakim, they praised his personality.”

Ziyech will turn out for Chelsea for the 2020/21 season, but it remains unclear just when the new campaign will kick off due to the suspension of the current Premier League campaign..
 