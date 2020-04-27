Dortmund Sporting Director Won’t Lean Out Of Window On Chelsea and Man Utd Target Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has indicated that he does not want to make any predictions over the future of Chelsea and Manchester United linked Jadon Sancho.



Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United, with both clubs keen to take him back to the Premier League this summer.













It has been claimed Chelsea fear Manchester United might win the race for Sancho, but the Red Devils executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has warned against fans expecting a big money summer.



Dortmund are believed to be asking for a fee north of €100m and Zorc insists that it is too soon to speculate on what the transfer landscape might look like in the summer.





The Dortmund sporting director believes the situation is changing on a daily basis, as clubs go day by day.







Zorc told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked about Sancho: “There is no new status.



“It is currently the case for all the clubs who are driving as they go, even in England.





“I cannot and I do not want to lean too far out of the window with forecasts because the situation is currently changing every day.



“We will see what happens.”



It has been claimed Dortmund could hand Sancho a salary increase if he agrees to stay at the club, but Zorc claims the side are relaxed over the player's contract, which runs until 2022.



“We are totally relaxed on that front.



“I understand the demands, but these are issues that are not our top priority at the moment.”



The Bundesliga is aiming to return to action on 9th May.

