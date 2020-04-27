Everton And West Ham United Monitoring Ligue 1 Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham United are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr with a view to signing him when the transfer window opens in the summer.



The 28-year-old full-back is closing in on finishing his fifth season at Marseille and has been a key member of their squad.













His performances have led to speculation over his future and Marseille could look to cash in on him in the next transfer window if the price is right.



Sevilla are one of the clubs who are prepared to push to land the defender, but they are not the only side who are interested in Sarr ahead of the summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton and West Ham are also running the rule over the 28-year-old.







The two Premier League sides started to watch Sarr closely at the start of this year and could choose to jump into the chase.



Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are two clubs from Germany who are also keeping tabs on the defender.





Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also probed the possibility of signing Sarr, who has more than two years left on his contract with Marseille.

