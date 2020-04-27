XRegister
26 October 2019

27/04/2020 - 12:15 BST

Everton Ask About Availability Of 21-Year-Old

 




Everton are amongst the clubs who have probed the prospect of signing Brest defensive midfielder Ibrahima Diallo ahead of the summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder has drawn comparisons with Chelsea man N’Golo Kante and has been attracting the prying eyes of several teams in Europe.  


 



Brest signed the midfielder from Monaco in 2018 on an initial loan deal and paid a €2m fee a year later to make the move permanent.

His consistent performances in Ligue 1 have not escaped the attention of bigger clubs in Europe and Diallo’s name features on many clubs’ scouting reports.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Everton have already enquired about the possibility of taking him to England.



The Merseyside outfit have been monitoring his progress and are considering making a move for him in the coming months.

However, they are not the only interested club as Sevilla sporting director Monchi has taken a personal interest in the France Under-20 midfielder.
 


Ligue 1 outfit Nice are also actively keeping tabs on Diallo and are preparing to table an offer for him.

Brest are considering cashing in on Diallo this summer and could be prepared to sell him for around €15m, which is more than seven times the fee they paid for him last year.
 