It Won’t Be Same – West Ham Star With Realistic View Of Season Restart

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta feels the Premier League will realistically not be the same when it restarts following its suspension.



Zabaleta is currently locked down, much like his team-mates and players at other clubs, though some have started to return to their respective sides for individual training.













The Premier League is currently suspended due to the ongoing situation, with authorities looking for a time-frame to restart the league in accordance with government regulations.



Zabaleta, 35, insists he is trying to remain positive as he approaches the end of a decade-long career in the English top flight. The veteran defender admits he was keen to play the season to a finish in front of the fans, experiencing all the emotions which would have come his way.





The Argentine appreciates the situation is as it is and is now keen to resume the Premier League as soon as it is safe to do so, while accepting the league will be different.







“This is the moment to stay at home, to be responsible, and of course for us as players we need to wait for the government and Premier League to make their decision and see if we can come back soon to our normal routine”, Zabaleta told West Ham’s official site.



“Realistically, it’s not going to be the same.





“The Premier League and all the countries I’m sure will try to restart the league, but nothing will be the same.



“Mentally it’s very tough but as I say, all I’m trying to do is stay positive.



“For me, also because I was coming to the end of my career and it was my last season in England, and obviously I wanted to finish that season in a different way, playing in front of the fans, having those emotions and that adrenaline you always feel you need for the games.”



Zabaleta signed for West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after his contract with Manchester City expired, with the Argentinian having gone on to make 79 appearances for the club in all competitions during his three-year stint in London.

