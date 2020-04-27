Liverpool Legend Feels Reds Star Won’t Be Player Fans Thought They Were Getting

Follow @insidefutbol





Dietmar Hamann is of the view that Naby Keita will never become the player that Liverpool fans wanted him to be when the club signed him in 2018.



Liverpool paid big money to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig in 2018, but so far, the Guinea international has struggled to carve out a niche for himself at the club.













He has made just 20 starts in the Premier League since joining Liverpool and has consistently struggled to feature regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with injury playing its part.



Hamann believes Klopp will not lose faith in the midfielder just yet and there is always a chance that Keita will come good in the coming seasons at Anfield.





However, he indicated that if Liverpool receive a big-money offer for him the club could consider selling the 25-year-old.







But Hamann insisted that Keita will never become the player Liverpool supporters believed they were getting when they signed him in 2018.



“The patience with Keita is still there”, Hamann told The Athletic.





“Some players make a major breakthrough after three or four years at a club. It does happen.



“I don’t see Klopp giving up on him any time soon.



"But whether you could get a big fee for him and that money could be better spent elsewhere is maybe something that will need to be considered.



“The question is does Keita really believe he can become a major part of the team? Will the penny drop?



“Personally, I don’t think he will ever be the player at Liverpool that everyone expected him to be when he first signed because of the way the team sets up. But there’s still plenty of room for improvement.



“It’s down to him.”



Keita has scored just six times since joining the Merseyside giants.

