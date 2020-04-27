Naby Keita Taking Steven Gerrard’s Number 8 Wasn’t Good Idea – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that inheriting Steven Gerrard’s number 8 shirt at Anfield has not helped Naby Keita’s cause at the club.



The Merseyside giants paid big money to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig in 2018, but two seasons down the line, Keita is yet to justify his star billing.













The midfielder has failed to nail down a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven and has made just 20 starts in the Premier League since joining the club.



Keita has been wearing the famous number 8 shirt that Gerrard wore before he retired and Hamann feels that it has not helped him to settle down on Merseyside.





The former Red does not believe the massive fee beside his name is not the problem for Keita, but is of the view choosing the number 8 was a bad call as it has only put more pressure for him to perform.







“You can’t do anything about the transfer fee. In fact, when a club pays that much for you it should give you a lot of confidence”, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann told The Athletic.



“But, looking back, I don’t think picking that shirt number was the best idea.





“That probably put more pressure on Keita.



"People maybe didn’t compare him to Steven but that No 8 shirt – similar to the No 7 one – weighs a bit heavier than the other shirts at Liverpool.”



The 25-year-old has more than three years left on his contract with Liverpool and the club are still hopeful that Keita will come good.

