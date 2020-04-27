We’ll Overtake Celtic In Two Years – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers winger Pieter Huistra thinks the Gers will surge past rivals Celtic domestically in just two years' time.



Rangers’ slide down the leagues and their journey back to the top flight has been a remarkable one, but Gers supporters have been left waiting for their side to once again win the Scottish Premiership title or lift the Scottish Cup or Scottish League Cup.













The Gers were on course to challenge for the title this season before their form came to a staggering halt after their winter break in Dubai, with the Gers now 13 points adrift of top spot.



However, former Rangers’ winger Huistra feels there have been signs of improvement at his former club, with the now Pakhtakor Tashkent assistant manager adding the Gers are closer to Celtic than they have ever been in the last eight years.





Huistra believes if the Gers can continue to keep it going, they are sure to overtake Celtic as soon as two years' time.







“Every year Rangers have improved a little bit”, Huistra told the Glasgow Times.



“They are closer to Celtic now than they have been in eight years.





“They should try to keep this momentum going.



“Within two or three years they will be past Celtic again.”



Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, 13 points off top spot and with a game in hand, but it remains unclear if the season will be able to be completed.

