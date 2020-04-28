Ajax Now Aiming To Keep Hold Of Chelsea And Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch giants Ajax are confident of holding on to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeping target Andre Onana for one more season.



The 24-year-old goalkeeper is a highly rated shot-stopper and several big clubs are interested in snaring him away from Ajax this summer.













Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in landing Onana.



Barcelona even contacted Ajax in recent days and offered to sign him in a swap deal involving the Dutch giants receiving players as part of the deal.





But Ajax rejected the approach and according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, sporting director Marc Overmars is confident of seeing Onana at the club next season.







Overmars is uncertain whether any of the clubs will be able to match the asking price Ajax are likely to demand for the goalkeeper.



The Ajax sporting director is also not sure whether the players Barcelona offered to them were interested in the move to the Netherlands.





However, the final decision will rest on Onana and it has been claimed that Ajax promised that he will be allowed to leave this summer.

