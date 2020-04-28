XRegister
X
28/04/2020 - 11:00 BST

Chelsea and Newcastle Target Dries Mertens Yet To Receive Concrete Offer

 




Chelsea and Newcastle United linked attacker Dries Mertens is yet to receive a concrete offer to leave Napoli this summer despite a host of clubs being linked with him, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

Mertens is out of contract at Napoli this summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with several outfits interested in snapping him up.  


 



Napoli are said to have offered him a new deal, but an agreement is still not in place and several clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation at the San Paolo.

Inter, Chelsea and Monaco have all been linked with seeing Mertens as a smart piece of business, while Newcastle's prospective new owners could bankroll a bid to take him to St James' Park.
 


However, despite the speculation it has been claimed that Mertens himself has yet to have an offer put in front of him from any interested club.



The most likely outcome for Mertens at present is likely to be a continued stay at Napoli.

The Serie A giants want to keep hold of Mertens and have prepared a fresh deal to make sure they have his services heading into next season.
 


However, the Belgian is yet to make a definitive call and is only expected to make a decision once he takes a look at all the offers in front of him.
 