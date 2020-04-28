Don’t See Any Point In Letting Him Go – Liverpool Legend Advises Against Selling Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes the Reds should not let go of Divock Origi unless the forward wants to leave of his own accord.



Origi has mostly occupied the role of a backup to first-choice striker Roberto Firmino, but the Belgian has shone on certain occasions, such as his performance against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second-leg last season, where the Reds overcame a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate.













The Belgian initially struggled to make his mark at the club due to suffering multiple successive injuries, but has since managed to turn things around.



Former Reds striker Aldridge feels there is no point in letting the 25-year old leave, even if the club add to their already world class forward line-up.





The Merseyside club have a renowned youth academy and Aldridge feels the sheer number of prospects coming through from Kirkby, combined with likely signings, will only add to the club’s already strong squad depth.







“Jurgen Klopp has a strikerforce to be reckoned with, but he needs more options up top”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



“Divock Origi is still under contract, and I don’t really see any point in moving him on in the summer unless he wants to go.





“The more options the Reds have, the better.



“And that’s without mentioning the young prospects coming through the ranks of the Academy.”



Liverpool have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, a signing which could reduce Origi's scope for playing time further.

