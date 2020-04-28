XRegister
26 October 2019

28/04/2020 - 09:37 BST

Galatasaray Keen To Land West Ham Star, Place Him At Top Of Target List

 




Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen to add West Ham United attacker Albian Ajeti to their ranks in the upcoming transfer window.

The Super Lig club are looking for attacking reinforcements and have identified the Swiss international as their primary target on their list of potential summer transfers.  


 



Galatasaray are looking for an initial loan deal for the attacker, who joined the Hammers for £8m in the summer from Swiss club Basel, according to Turksih daily Takvim.

It is also claimed that the Turkish outfit would prefer to include a purchase option in the loan, as they would look to sign him on a permanent deal if the loan period turns out to be successful.
 


Lokomotiv Moscow’s Fyodor Smolov and Hoffenheim’s Moanes Dabour are also on Galatasaray's list of potential targets should a deal for Ajeti fail to go through.



Ajeti has made 14 appearances for the Hammers this season and is yet to make a full 90-minute Premier League appearance for the London-based club.

It remains to be seen if West Ham would be willing to sanction a loan move for Ajeti in the summer.
 


Galatasaray sit third in the Turkish Super Lig table, three points off leaders Trabzonspor, with the season now suspended.
 