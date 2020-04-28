XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/04/2020 - 11:37 BST

Inter Some Way Short of Liverpool Target Marcelo Brozovic’s Contract Demands

 




Inter's offer of a new contract to Liverpool linked midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is some way away from his wage demands.

Brozovic has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with interest from European and world champions Liverpool.


 



His current contract contains a €60m buy-out clause and Liverpool could well choose to trigger it and leave Inter defenceless against losing their star man.

Inter remain keen to hold on to him and have tabled an improved contract offer in order to keep the midfielder at San Siro for the foreseeable future.
 


But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, their offer of €4.5m per season still falls short of the salary demands put forward by Brozovic.



The midfielder is claimed to have made demands to the tune of a €6m per year contract from Inter.

The talks are expected to continue over the coming few weeks and months and the two sides are hopeful of reaching a compromise in due course.
 


Liverpool have continued to monitor his situation but the midfielder is believed to be prioritising agreeing on a new contract with Inter at the moment.
 