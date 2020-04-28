Inter Some Way Short of Liverpool Target Marcelo Brozovic’s Contract Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter's offer of a new contract to Liverpool linked midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is some way away from his wage demands.



Brozovic has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with interest from European and world champions Liverpool.













His current contract contains a €60m buy-out clause and Liverpool could well choose to trigger it and leave Inter defenceless against losing their star man.



Inter remain keen to hold on to him and have tabled an improved contract offer in order to keep the midfielder at San Siro for the foreseeable future.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, their offer of €4.5m per season still falls short of the salary demands put forward by Brozovic.







The midfielder is claimed to have made demands to the tune of a €6m per year contract from Inter.



The talks are expected to continue over the coming few weeks and months and the two sides are hopeful of reaching a compromise in due course.





Liverpool have continued to monitor his situation but the midfielder is believed to be prioritising agreeing on a new contract with Inter at the moment.

