What A Goal – Tottenham Star Picks Strike Against Arsenal As Best Ever

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur starlet Oliver Skipp has picked Danny Rose's goal against Arsenal in 2010 as the best goal he has witnessed, admitting he was on hand to see it.



Just nine minutes into his Premier League debut for the London-based side, then 19-year-old Rose scored his first goal through a shot from 30 yards out in April 2010.













Since then plenty has happened, with 19-year-old Skipp progressing through the youth ranks at Tottenham and making his senior team bow in 2018.



However, the defensive midfielder insists that the goal from Rose continues to be the best he has witnessed, keeping his club and his history in mind.





“That’s a tough one", Skipp told Tottenham's official site when asked about the best goal.







"I want it to be a Spurs goal and I’ll go for Danny Rose’s volley against Arsenal in 2010.



"I was there that day. What a goal that was!”





Skipp also took time to reveal his most treasured possession, which according to him is the shirt from his debut in October 2018 in the EFL Cup match against West Ham - a tie his team won 3-1.



“It’s the shirt from my Spurs debut, signed by the team. It’s hanging up in my bedroom.”



Skipp has since gone on to feature in 20 games for the Lilywhites, setting up two goals for his team-mates.

