What Can Chelsea Offer Him – Liverpool Legend On Blues’ Interest In Target

Liverpool icon John Aldridge feels Chelsea cannot offer RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner anything other than London, and feels the player would want to work under Jurgen Klopp instead of Frank Lampard.



Werner has been in sensational form this season for RB Leipzig, where the striker has netted 21 goals in 25 appearances in the Bundesliga.













The German’s scintillating run of form has attracted the eye of some of Europe’s heavyweights, with Liverpool and Chelsea keen on the striker.



The Reds have been heavily linked with the 24-year old, with Chelsea also in the mix, however Aldridge feels the Blues do not have anything significant to offer to the player other than geographical advantage.





Aldridge stated Lampard is a promising manager with good potential, but ultimately believes players would prefer to work under Klopp rather than the Blues legend.







“Hopefully if we're interested, then we can entice him to come to Anfield. Certainly, the player himself is making all the right noises”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.



“Chelsea are supposedly after Werner, but, other than being in London, what can they offer that Liverpool do not have?





“Frank Lampard is a good young coach.



“But every player would want to play under Klopp.”



Werner has been open in his praise of Liverpool and is a key target for Klopp in the upcoming transfer window.

