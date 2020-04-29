Barcelona Eyeing Specific Clause In Deal To Sell Defender To Everton, Rated As Almost Impossible

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are looking to include a buy-back clause in any deal which takes defender Jean-Clair Todibo away from the club this summer, amid talks with Everton.



The Spanish giants loaned out the 20-year-old defender to Schalke in the January transfer window and he has impressed during his time in Germany.













A purchase option set at €25m was included in the loan agreement, but the suspension of football has all but ruled out Schalke being able to trigger the clause.



Barcelona remain willing to sell the defender however as they look to cash in on fringe players in the summer, and are holding talks with Everton, according to Catalan daily Sport.





The club however would like to put a buy-back clause in the deal to sell Todibo, as they seek to keep control of the defender.







It is claimed though that it could prove almost impossible for the Camp Nou outfit to succeed in their desire.



Barcelona want €25m for Todibo, but Everton have offered €20m plus €5m in bonus payments and are in pole position.





Other Premier League teams are also interested and it has not been ruled out that another club might offer more money than Everton.



Barcelona have no preference and are ready to sell the Frenchman to the highest bidder as long as the player is prepared to join the club.

