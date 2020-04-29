XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

29/04/2020 - 14:19 BST

Carlo Ancelotti Could Rival Napoli For Serie A Midfielder

 




Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti could rival his former club Napoli for Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli.

Baselli has turned out for the Turin-based club since 2015, when he joined the club along with Davide Zappacosta from Atalanta for €10m.  


 



The 28-year old has established himself at Torino as a regular of the side, with his performances for I Granata attracting interest from across Europe.

Toffees manager Ancelotti is keen on Baselli and wants to add the midfielder to his ranks, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, and could battle his former club Napoli for the Italian’s signature.
 


Ancelotti will look to persuade his countryman to join his side as interest grows in Baselli, with Serie A sides Fiorentina, Roma and Lazio also on his tail, and French giants Paris Saint-Germain involved in the mix too.



Baselli has made 16 appearances for Torino this season, adding two assists to his tally, with five appearances in the Europa League qualifying stages, where he also registered two assists.

Torino are 15th in the Serie A table, losing their last five fixtures in the league, with I Granta eyeing a turnaround if and when the season resumes in Italy.
 


Baselli's contract at Torino runs until the summer of 2022 and it is unclear how much he might cost.
 