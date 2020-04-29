XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/04/2020 - 11:09 BST

Club Continuing Talks With Liverpool To Keep Loan Star

 




German second division side Stuttgart are continuing talks with Liverpool to agree a new loan for defender Nathaniel Phillips, who has been on loan at the club this season.

Phillips made the move to Stuttgart in the summer transfer window, but was called back to his parent club in December, only to be loaned back again in the winter window.  


 



Stuttgart are currently second in the 2.Bundesliga table and in contention for automatic promotion back to the Bundesliga, which might prove vital for the German side's hopes of landing Phillips.

Die Roten are locked in talks with Liverpool over a new loan for Phillips, according to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, and the Reds are claimed to favour a new loan to Germany for the defender.
 


Liverpool could be prepared to sign off on a new loan and Phillips is claimed to be open to the prospect of continuing at Stuttgart on loan.



The Reds called Phillips back in December to play in the Merseyside derby before loaning him out again in January.

Phillips has made an impact at Stuttgart, making 16 2.Bundesliga appearances, helping the club climb to second place in the table.
 


German football is bidding to restart the season in May and booking promotion to the top flight would strengthen Stuttgart's hand in the loan talks.
 