Former Celtic Star Warns Bhoys Duo Against Moving Too Soon

Former Celtic defender Mo Camara has warned Bhoys duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham against a move to the Premier League so soon in their careers.



Edouard has been phenomenal for the Hoops this season, and has been linked with Premier League clubs as a result, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United all admirers of the Frenchman's abilities.













Ntcham made the move to Celtic Park in 2017 from Manchester City and has established himself as a regular for the side.



However, Camara believes the duo would be better off in staying at Celtic for two further seasons to develop their game, as he feels young players sometimes make the move to the top clubs too soon in their careers.





The ex-Celtic defender notes no player wants to move to the Premier League to sit on the bench, cautioning the duo to stay at Parkhead until the time is right for them to make the move to a bigger league in Europe.







"I think, at the moment, Edouard and Ntcham are still in the right place to improve their game”, Camara told the Herald.



“Edouard for the past few years now has scored a lot of goals for Celtic and he's been on top in the last couple of years compared to Ntcham.





“But I think sometimes players go to the Premier League too soon. At Celtic they play in Europe, they compete for trophies.



“It's better to have three or four seasons at Celtic and after that there's a good possibility they can play in a top four or five club in the Premier League.



“Neither player would want to go to the Premier League to sit on the bench at a team in the top ten.”



Edouard has scored 21 goals and tallied 12 assists in 27 appearances for the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership this season, attracting the eyes of some of Europe's top clubs, with Arsenal already linked with interest in the French youngster.

