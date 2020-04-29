Had It All – West Brom Star Picks Steven Gerrard Ahead of Zinedine Zidane And Co

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has admitted his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, revealing he would even pick the former midfielder ahead of Zinedine Zidane, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.



The Manchester United academy recruit spent time at a host of clubs on loan from the Old Trafford-based club before signing permanently for West Brom in 2018.













While football remains suspended across the globe the custodian took time to sit down and respond to questions.



The 27-year-old let slip his admiration for Gerrard when asked to choose one of the Liverpool legend, Zidane, Pirlo, Iniesta, Xavi, Vieira, Keane and Lampard.





The selection of Gerrard, Johnstone insisted, was based on the 39-year-old's overall ability, which would make him an instant fit.







"Gerrard", Johnstone said when asked.



"His drive to get the team going, up and down the pitch and comes up with great goals as well.





"He had it all and could play in any team."



The goalkeeper also picked Jake Livermore as his hardest team-mate on the pitch.



"Jake Livermore – he's the kindest man ever until he has to fight for his team-mate during a game."



Johnstone has so far featured in all 37 league games for his team this season, keeping ten clean sheets.

