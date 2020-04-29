He Was Just Unbelievable – Leeds United Man Picks Out Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed that Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva ranks as the toughest player he has locked horns with in his career.



The 29-year-old Leeds star broke back into the Poland squad on the basis of his form at Elland Road and has now won 19 caps for his country.













Klich has also played for a number of clubs throughout his career, coming into contact with a number of top-class players, some he turned out with and some against.



While with the national team, the 29-year-old picked Robert Lewandowski as one of the best he has played with, while at club level Kevin De Bruyne at Wolfsburg impressed him.





"Alongside, it's got to be Kevin De Bruyne or Robert Lewandowski, but it's a difficult choice", Klich said in a Q&A session while responding to the issue of the best player he has played with.







"Both are great, but if I had to choose, I'd probably go for Lewandowski."



Portuguese international Silva is the toughest player Klich has come up against, the Pole revealed, dubbing the Manchester City man "unbelievable".





"Played against… I think Bernardo Silva when we played against Portugal and lost 3-1.



"He was just unbelievable, you couldn't get near to him, you couldn't get the ball from him."



Klich has featured in all 37 league matches for Leeds United so far this season, scoring four goals and setting up another four for his team-mates.

