He’s A Machine – Former Celtic Star Hails Scott Brown

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig has heaped praise on his former skipper Scott Brown, who he believes is nothing less than a machine, and feels keeps getting better and better.



The 33-year-old spent seven seasons at Celtic Park before leaving for Belgian club Gent last summer in a surprise switch.













The veteran insists that he still keeps close contact with a number of his former team-mates and follows the club and their progress closely.



Lustig remains a firm fan on Celtic skipper Brown, who he feels is always for ready every test and keeps himself fit though he is approaching 35.





The Sweden international also took time to express his hope of seeing Brown stay at the club for longer so that he can lift a tenth top flight title in a row.







“I still talk with some of the guys and obviously I’m following every step that Celtic take", Lustig told the Celtic View.



"Scott’s a machine and he just keeps getting better. The thing with Broony is, if you see him in training every day, he’s always up there in every test, and he’s so fit.





"And he pushing 35 this year, but hopefully he can be there for another one or two years and be able to lift that 10-in-a-row!”



Celtic hold a commanding 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but the jury is out on whether the current campaign will be able to be completed, which could lead to uncertainty over declaring champions.

