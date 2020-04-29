XRegister
26 October 2019

29/04/2020 - 13:06 BST

He’s Just So Dangerous – West Ham Star Rates Fellow Hammers Youngster

 




West Ham United starlet Olatunji Akinola has dubbed team-mate Nathan Holland "dangerous" and believes he has the most natural talent within the Hammers Under-23s.

The young defender shares the dressing room with a number of players that have headed away from the club on loan to aid their development.  


 



While Holland spent time at Oxford United during the second half of the season before a season-ending injury cut short his stay, Dan Kemp is out at Stevenage. 20-year-old Conor Coventry, on the other hand, is spending time at Lincoln City.

Akinola, who has seen the players at close quarters through his association with the Under-23s, insists that all of them have different qualities with which they stand from the rest. He is a firm fan of Holland especially, believing he is dangerous and hugely talented.
 


"The two players that work the hardest in training are probably Conor and Dan", Akinola told his club's official site.



"You know exactly what you are going to get from them every day: hard graft, staying behind in the gym, they’re always at it.

"In terms of the most natural talent in the squad it’s probably Nathan Holland, he’s just so dangerous."
 


The 21-year-old also made mention of Grady Diangana, who is currently out plying his trade at West Brom.

"Growing up I think of Grady Diangana as well – what he can do with the ball and how fast he thinks, he’s brilliant."

It remains to be seen if any of the Hammers starlets out on loan will be able to continue their respective spells, with no clarity on when the season will resume.
 